Dr. Lynn Gaufin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with American Fork Hospital, Sevier Valley Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Utah Neurological Clinic1055 N 300 W Ste 400, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 357-7404Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- American Fork Hospital
- Sevier Valley Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
I was having severe pain in my upper back and my neck. Dr. Gaufin was very thorough by ordering x-rays, CT scans, and a MRI. Recently had surgery, and my pain is mostly gone, as I am still recovering from the surgery. Explains things in my terms, shows you the images, and lets you ask any question about your surgery, so you understand everything. He is excellent.
- Neurosurgery
- 56 years of experience
- English
- UCLA Medical Center
- U Oreg Hosps
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- University Utah
- Neurosurgery
