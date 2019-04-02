Dr. Lynn Fesenmyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fesenmyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Fesenmyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lynn Fesenmyer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Fesenmyer works at
Locations
Cadence Physician Group1800 N Main St Ste 219, Wheaton, IL 60187 Directions (630) 653-4240
Champaign Dental Group28375 Davis Pkwy Ste 903, Warrenville, IL 60555 Directions (630) 653-4240
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
Ratings & Reviews
Very understanding and spend time with her patients
About Dr. Lynn Fesenmyer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1518978865
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- Olive View / UCLA Medical Center
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
