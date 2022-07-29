Dr. Lynn Driver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Driver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Driver, MD
Overview
Dr. Lynn Driver, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Driver works at
Locations
-
1
Women's Medical Associates of Nashville PC2201 Murphy Ave Ste 110, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (629) 219-7412
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Driver was fantastic. She took me when I was 8 months pregnant due to me being in the military. I explained all my concerns with her and she listened to everything I said. She delivered my daughter and was phenomenal. If I ever decided to have other children I would choose her 1000 times over again. Thank you so much Dr. Driver. For everything!
About Dr. Lynn Driver, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1306836143
Education & Certifications
- Acgo
- University of Tennessee - Memphis
- University of Tennessee - Memphis
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center
Dr. Driver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Driver accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Driver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Driver has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Driver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Driver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Driver.
