Overview

Dr. Lynn Connolly, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Connolly works at Santa Monica Breast Care in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.