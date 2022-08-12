Dr. Lynn Chouhfeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chouhfeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Chouhfeh, MD
Dr. Lynn Chouhfeh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. UNIVERSITY / COIMBATORE MEDICAL COLLEGE.
They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 7501 Osler Dr, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 427-5505
I had my appointment with Dr. Chouhfeh yesterday. I was very impressed with her thoroughness and interest in diagnosing my condition. She is a great listener, asked me many questions and ran me through a numbers of tests to assess my condition. I highly recommend Dr. Choufeh.
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1245464437
- SUNY Buffalo
- SUNY Buffalo
- DR M.G.R. UNIVERSITY / COIMBATORE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Dr. Chouhfeh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chouhfeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chouhfeh has seen patients for Tremor, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chouhfeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chouhfeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chouhfeh.
