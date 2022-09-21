Dr. Lynn Calcote, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calcote is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Calcote, MD
Overview
Dr. Lynn Calcote, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
Locations
-
1
Affiliated Colon and Rectal Surgeons PC1331 N 7th St Ste 275, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 252-7004
-
2
Banner -- University Medical Center Phoenix1111 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 839-2000
-
3
Dignity Health240 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-4023
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I work for our local fire dept and Dr Calcote took car care of my colon cancer removal . He was very professional and took great care of me . Thanks Dr Calcote .
About Dr. Lynn Calcote, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1457518011
Education & Certifications
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calcote has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calcote accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calcote has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calcote has seen patients for Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calcote on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Calcote. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calcote.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calcote, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calcote appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.