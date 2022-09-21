Overview

Dr. Lynn Calcote, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.



Dr. Calcote works at Arizona Neurosurgery & Spine in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.