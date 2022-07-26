See All Ophthalmologists in Naples, FL
Dr. Lynn Byerly, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Lynn Byerly, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Lynn Byerly, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Naples, FL. They graduated from Rush Med Center.

Dr. Byerly works at Naples Eye Physicians in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Stye and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Albert Smolyar, MD
Dr. Albert Smolyar, MD
10 (227)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Poeltl and Rougraff MD PA
    661 Goodlette-Frank Rd N Ste 105, Naples, FL 34102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 262-6288
  2. 2
    1005 Crosspointe Dr, Naples, FL 34110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 566-5748

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Stye
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Stye
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Keratomileusis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Byerly?

    Jul 26, 2022
    Recent annual exam and soon to have measurements made for upcoming cataract surgery. The technicians answered my questions and provided a full array of tests. Dr. Byerly then met with me and provided another thorough exam. She answered my questions and will soon proceed with my first cataract removal procedure. I'm pleased with the care and have recently heard some feedback from another patient who states her vision (since cataract surgery) has improved dramatically.
    Jack B. — Jul 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lynn Byerly, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lynn Byerly, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Byerly to family and friends

    Dr. Byerly's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Byerly

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lynn Byerly, MD.

    About Dr. Lynn Byerly, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205835618
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Chicago
    Residency
    Internship
    • Saint Francis Hospital Evanston
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rush Med Center
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lynn Byerly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byerly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Byerly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Byerly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Byerly works at Naples Eye Physicians in Naples, FL. View the full address on Dr. Byerly’s profile.

    Dr. Byerly has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Stye and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byerly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Byerly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byerly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byerly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byerly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lynn Byerly, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.