Dr. Lynn Bornfriend, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lynn Bornfriend, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from M.D. - Pennsylvania State University, Hershey Medical Center, Philadelphia, PA and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA), Philadelphia.
Locations
Cancer Treatment Centers of America-eastern Regional Medical Center1331 E Wyoming Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19124 Directions (215) 537-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA), Philadelphia
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bornfriend is very kind and compassionate. She is sensitive to what's happening in your life and offers very solid advice to work with whatever is going on. She's there for You!
About Dr. Lynn Bornfriend, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1346390531
Education & Certifications
- M.D. - Pennsylvania State University, Hershey Medical Center, Philadelphia, PA
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
