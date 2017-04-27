See All Plastic Surgeons in Manahawkin, NJ
Dr. Lynn Bezpalko, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
2.5 (10)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lynn Bezpalko, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.

Dr. Bezpalko works at Southern Ocean Otolaryngology, P.A. in Manahawkin, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Southern Ocean Otolaryngology, P.A.
    77 Nautilus Dr, Manahawkin, NJ 08050
(609) 597-0321

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus
Otitis Media
Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus
Otitis Media

Treatment frequency



Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Otitis Media
Acute Sinusitis
Audiometry
Carotid Ultrasound
Chronic Sinusitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement
Enlarged Turbinates
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hearing Screening
Home Sleep Study
Laryngitis
Malignant Otitis Externa
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Nosebleed
Oral Cancer Screening
Outer Ear Infection
Sinusitis
Thyroid Scan
Tonsillitis
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Adenoidectomy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Laryngitis
Deviated Septum
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Labyrinthitis
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Nasal Polyp
Oral Cancer
Otosclerosis
Perforated Eardrum
Pharyngitis
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sleep Apnea
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
Throat Pain
Tongue-Tie
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vocal Cord Nodule
Wound Repair
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 27, 2017
    I called on Tuesday and had an appointment the next day. She took her time and explained every thing. And was very through.
    Jersey City, NJ — Apr 27, 2017
    About Dr. Lynn Bezpalko, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356417570
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bezpalko has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bezpalko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bezpalko works at Southern Ocean Otolaryngology, P.A. in Manahawkin, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Bezpalko’s profile.

    Dr. Bezpalko has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bezpalko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bezpalko. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bezpalko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bezpalko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bezpalko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

