Dr. Lynn Beck, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lynn Beck, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Beck works at
Pediatric Professional Associates10600 Quivira Rd Ste 210, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (913) 386-2838Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Beck spent a lot of time explaining everything with us and you can tell she loves her patients. She even took the time out of her workday to call and check on how our baby was doing - would recommend to anyone!
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Dr. Beck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beck works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Beck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beck.
