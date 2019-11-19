See All Family Doctors in Dallas, TX
Dr. Lynley McAnalley, MD

Family Medicine
33 years of experience
Dr. Lynley McAnalley, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    5949 Sherry Ln Ste 1420, Dallas, TX 75225 (214) 692-8844

Nov 19, 2019
Fantastic on all counts. I've been flying to Beverly Hills to get injections the past 8 years because most local doctors over inject or aren't artists. Dr. McAnalley not only took on a challenging case to fix another doctors mistake but she made me look amazing. I look 10 years younger, symmetrical and natural. She can rival any injector in Beverly Hills with artistry for beauty and technique.
Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1376814624
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
