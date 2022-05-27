Dr. Lynikka Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynikka Roberts, MD
Overview
Dr. Lynikka Roberts, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They completed their residency with New York Medical College
Dr. Roberts works at
Locations
Essex Womens Health Center PA33 N Fullerton Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 509-0978
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Roberts delivered my first baby. She was kind, caring, knowledgeable, and very patient focused. She took my birthing plan and wants very seriously. She made a very scary experience into a warm memory. I highly recommend!
About Dr. Lynikka Roberts, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1316343205
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
