Dr. Suarez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynette Suarez, MD
Overview
Dr. Lynette Suarez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Caldwell, NJ.
Dr. Suarez works at
Locations
-
1
Caldwell Medical Center360 Bloomfield Ave, Caldwell, NJ 07006 Directions (973) 226-8464
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Suarez?
Excellent. Dr Suarez was very efficient and very knowledgeable. She took the time to answer all my questions and explained all.
About Dr. Lynette Suarez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1689736993
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suarez accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suarez works at
Dr. Suarez speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Suarez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suarez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.