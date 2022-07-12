See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Lynette Brown, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lynette Brown, MD is a Pulmonologist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Castleview Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center, Lds Hospital and St. George Regional Hospital River Road.

They frequently treat conditions like Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    5121 S Cottonwood St Ste 307, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 (801) 507-4698

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Castleview Hospital
  • Intermountain Medical Center
  • Lds Hospital
  • St. George Regional Hospital River Road

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Wheezing
    Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 12, 2022
    Dr Brown was the only doctor my dear wife trusted and had faith in. She was always upfront regarding her diagnosis and I believe she provided the best care possible for her during her struggle to overcome this disease and gave the best quality of life available. I regret having lost contact with her at my wife’s leaving and would love to be able to sit with her and discuss many issues I would like to resolve prior to my leaving.
    About Dr. Lynette Brown, MD

    Pulmonary Disease
    20 years of experience
    English
    1902943988
    Education & Certifications

    Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
    Pulmonology
