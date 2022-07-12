Dr. Lynette Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynette Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Lynette Brown, MD is a Pulmonologist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Castleview Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center, Lds Hospital and St. George Regional Hospital River Road.
They frequently treat conditions like Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5121 S Cottonwood St Ste 307, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 507-4698
Hospital Affiliations
- Castleview Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Lds Hospital
- St. George Regional Hospital River Road
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Brown was the only doctor my dear wife trusted and had faith in. She was always upfront regarding her diagnosis and I believe she provided the best care possible for her during her struggle to overcome this disease and gave the best quality of life available. I regret having lost contact with her at my wife’s leaving and would love to be able to sit with her and discuss many issues I would like to resolve prior to my leaving.
About Dr. Lynette Brown, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1902943988
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
- Pulmonology
