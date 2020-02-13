See All Family Doctors in Vienna, VA
Family Medicine
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lynese Lawson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    8229 Boone Blvd Ste 280, Vienna, VA 22182 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 822-5003

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Memory Evaluation
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
Memory Evaluation
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gainswave for Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Lynese Lawson, DO

  • Family Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1942412333
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Detroit Osteopathic Hospital/Bicounty Community Hospital
Internship
  • Osteopathic
Medical Education
  • Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lynese Lawson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lawson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

