Dr. Lyndsey Jones, MD
Overview
Dr. Lyndsey Jones, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Dr. Jones works at
Locations
-
1
Ronald G Powell MD PC920 Stanton L Young Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-5963
-
2
Ou Health Partners-internal Medicine & Medicine825 NE 10th St Ste 4E, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-8478
-
3
Infectious Diseases Institute711 Stanton L Young Blvd Ste 430, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-6434
-
4
University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center800 Stanton L Young Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-5504Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jones is a wonderful person who cares about her patients. I would recommend her to everyone.
About Dr. Lyndsey Jones, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
