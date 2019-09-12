Dr. Hale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyndsey Hale, MD
Overview
Dr. Lyndsey Hale, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center.
Dr. Hale works at
Locations
Blue Sky Neurology3455 Lutheran Pkwy Ste 290, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (303) 781-4485
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Optimal. She is friendly, professional, extremely knowledgeable and open to discussing all of my options.
About Dr. Lyndsey Hale, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1417241670
Education & Certifications
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Neurology
