Dr. Lyndsay Willmott, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lyndsay Willmott, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY At Buffalo School Of Medicine/Dentistry and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and Verde Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Willmott works at
Locations
Biltmore Cancer Center - Medical Oncology, Gynecologic Oncology, Hematology, Neuro-Oncology, & Breast Program2222 E Highland Ave Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 277-4868Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
East Valley Cancer Center - Medical Oncology, Hematology, Radiation Oncology, & Gynecologic Oncology7695 S Research Dr, Tempe, AZ 85284 Directions (480) 256-1664Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Verde Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- Phoenix Health Plan
- SCAN Health Plan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I arrived to the office with my mother for her health matter. While going to a doctor office is never the easiest thing to experience Dr. Willmott tried her best to show how much she cared. She tried to explain everything and all the circumstances of the issue not just to my mom but with me as well. Couldn't have asked for a better experience.
About Dr. Lyndsay Willmott, MD
- Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043229529
Education & Certifications
- University of CA Irvine
- Univ Of Rochester Sch. Med. & Den.
- SUNY At Buffalo School Of Medicine/Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Willmott has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Willmott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Willmott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Willmott works at
Dr. Willmott has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer and Peritoneal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Willmott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Willmott speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Willmott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willmott.
