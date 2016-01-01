Dr. Lyndsay Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lyndsay Rodriguez, MD
Overview
Dr. Lyndsay Rodriguez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M Health Science Center.
Locations
Care for Women350 Kingwood Medical Dr Ste 350, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 359-7000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Care for Women - Humble18321 W Lake Houston Pkwy Ste 100, Humble, TX 77346 Directions (281) 359-7000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lyndsay Rodriguez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1811376924
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech Health Sciences Center
- Texas Texas A&M Health Science Center
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodriguez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
