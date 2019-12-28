Overview

Dr. Lyndsay Naylor, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.



Dr. Naylor works at Sound Clinic in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.