Dr. Lyndon Xavier, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Medicine & Dentistry Of New Jer and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Xavier works at Az Pediatrics Corporation in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Casa Grande, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.