Dr. Lyndon Xavier, MD

Cardiology
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Lyndon Xavier, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Medicine & Dentistry Of New Jer and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Xavier works at Az Pediatrics Corporation in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Casa Grande, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Az Pediatrics Corporation
    655 S Dobson Rd Ste A108, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 275-7944
    Xavier Heart Institute PLLC
    1760 E Florence Blvd Ste 200, Casa Grande, AZ 85122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 509-6806

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Hypertension
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Capeweed Allergy Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • American Republic
    • AmeriPlan
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Gila River HealthCare
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Maricopa Managed Care
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Pinal/Gila LTC
    • Prime Health Imaging
    • Prime Health Services
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
    • State Farm
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UniCare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University Physicians
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Wausau Benefits
    • Worker's Compensation
    • WPS Health Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 19, 2020
    Dr. Xavier was recommended by by PCP a few years ago. Best recommendation he could have made! Dr. Xavier is very thorough and takes the time to address what’s happening in your body with the goal of finding and resolving the problem, not the symptoms. That’s very important to me. He has a good bedside manner and his staff is very efficient.
    Mrs. Perry — Oct 19, 2020
    About Dr. Lyndon Xavier, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1932100831
    Education & Certifications

    • Az Heart Institute and Hospital
    • Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
    • Cooper Hosp University
    • University Of Medicine & Dentistry Of New Jer
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    • Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lyndon Xavier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xavier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Xavier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Xavier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Xavier has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Xavier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Xavier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xavier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xavier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xavier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

