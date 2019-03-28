See All Psychiatrists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Lyndon Waugh, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lyndon Waugh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY.

They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    7000 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Bldg 16, Atlanta, GA 30328 (770) 393-1880

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Mar 28, 2019
There aren't many MDs like Lyndon Waugh. There aren't many humans like him, either. His tireless pursuits to understand and treat patients via radical curiosity, sincere compassion, playful humor, and inspiring humility, believing me and IN me, remind me that a few key people in a lifetime possess abilities to see us for who we are and accept us, too, insisting we deserve and can attain our highest purpose. Dr. Waugh saved my life. I consider him a friend and champion for those who'd given up.
— Mar 28, 2019
About Dr. Lyndon Waugh, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 52 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1992750350
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • DUKE UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lyndon Waugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Waugh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Waugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Waugh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waugh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

