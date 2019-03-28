Dr. Lyndon Waugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lyndon Waugh, MD
Dr. Lyndon Waugh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY.
- 1 7000 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Bldg 16, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (770) 393-1880
There aren’t many MDs like Lyndon Waugh. There aren’t many humans like him, either. His tireless pursuits to understand and treat patients via radical curiosity, sincere compassion, playful humor, and inspiring humility, believing me and IN me, remind me that a few key people in a lifetime possess abilities to see us for who we are and accept us, too, insisting we deserve and can attain our highest purpose. Dr. Waugh saved my life. I consider him a friend and champion for those who’d given up.
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
