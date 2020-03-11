Dr. Lyndon Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lyndon Taylor, MD
Dr. Lyndon Taylor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Melrose Park, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.
Healthcare for Women1419 W Lake St Ste B, Melrose Park, IL 60160 Directions (708) 223-8854
Healthcare for Women8709 W Cermak Rd, North Riverside, IL 60546 Directions (708) 442-7780
Oak Park Office1100 Lake St Ste 260, Oak Park, IL 60301 Directions (708) 406-7660
Healthcare for Women LLC1515 N Harlem Ave Ste 308, Oak Park, IL 60302 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
In a constantly changing health clinic system that emphasizes speedy consultation and pill dispensing, Dr. Taylor has been my consistent, concerned care giver for more than 20 years. He skillfully saw me through surgeries, supported me through convalescence and guided me toward a healthier future.
- Rush-Presby-St Lukes Med Ct
- St Francis Hospital of Evanston
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
