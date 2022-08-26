Dr. Lyndon Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lyndon Lee, MD
Dr. Lyndon Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Johnson Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Solinsky Eyecare LLC1013 Farmington Ave, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 233-2020
Constitution Eye Surgery Cente505 Willard Ave, Newington, CT 06111 Directions (860) 667-0207
Solinsky Eyecare LLC19 Woodland St Ste 41, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 249-2020
Solinsky Eyecare LLC139 Hazard Ave Ste 6, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 265-3080
- Hartford Hospital
- Johnson Memorial Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
I had a sis removed from left eye lid did a great job I would recommend him to anyone for anything removed
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- Emory Eye Ctr
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Stanford University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Korean and Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
