Dr. Lyndon Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Johnson Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Solinsky Eyecare LLC in West Hartford, CT with other offices in Newington, CT, Hartford, CT and Enfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.