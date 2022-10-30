Overview

Dr. Lyndon Garcia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Weeki Wachee, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Cebu Inst Of Med and is affiliated with Bravera Health Brooksville and HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.



Dr. Garcia works at Idicula Medical Associates in Weeki Wachee, FL with other offices in Homosassa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.