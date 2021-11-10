Dr. Lyndon Box, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Box is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lyndon Box, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lyndon Box, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Caldwell, ID. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med|University of Alabama - School of Medicine and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center.
West Valley Medical Group - Caldwell Clinic1906 Fairview Ave Ste 230, Caldwell, ID 83605 Directions (208) 650-7912Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
West Valley Cardiology Services745 S Progress Ave, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 448-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
He is very caring and careful with his knowledge of the heart...
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1174620512
- University of Florida - Jacksonville|University Of Florida-Jacksonville
- OHSU And Portland Va Med Ctr|Oregon Health &amp; Science University
- Carraway Hosp|Carraway Methodist Medical Center
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med|University of Alabama - School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
