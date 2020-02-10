Dr. Barnwell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyndon Barnwell, MD
Overview
Dr. Lyndon Barnwell, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Lake Jackson, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Sweeny Community Hospital.
Dr. Barnwell works at
Locations
Total Neurology of the Gulf Coast PA201 Oak Dr S Ste 201, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 Directions (979) 480-0990
Chi St. Luke's Health Brazosport100 Medical Dr, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 Directions (979) 299-2850
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Sweeny Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. L.F.Barnwell is an awesome doctor , by far my favorite neurologist, and I’ve had several over the past 15 years in different locations across Texas dealing with brain cancer. He is very welcoming, listens, and will explain and answer all my questions. Although I live in a different city, I commute in order to keep him as my neurologist. I highly recommend!!
About Dr. Lyndon Barnwell, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1205827516
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnwell works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnwell.
