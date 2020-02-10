See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Lake Jackson, TX
Dr. Lyndon Barnwell, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4 (11)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lyndon Barnwell, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Lake Jackson, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Sweeny Community Hospital.

Dr. Barnwell works at Total Neurology Of Gulf Coast in Lake Jackson, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Total Neurology of the Gulf Coast PA
    201 Oak Dr S Ste 201, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 480-0990
  2. 2
    Chi St. Luke's Health Brazosport
    100 Medical Dr, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 299-2850

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
  • Sweeny Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myelopathy
Gait Abnormality
Tremor
Myelopathy
Gait Abnormality
Tremor

Myelopathy
Gait Abnormality
Tremor
Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebrovascular Disease
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Myoclonus
Parkinson's Disease
Seizure Disorders
Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vertigo
Autonomic Disorders
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myasthenia Gravis
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Optic Neuritis
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Spinal Cord Injury
Syncope
Traumatic Brain Injury
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 10, 2020
    Dr. L.F.Barnwell is an awesome doctor , by far my favorite neurologist, and I’ve had several over the past 15 years in different locations across Texas dealing with brain cancer. He is very welcoming, listens, and will explain and answer all my questions. Although I live in a different city, I commute in order to keep him as my neurologist. I highly recommend!!
    Gwendolyn — Feb 10, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Lyndon Barnwell, MD
    About Dr. Lyndon Barnwell, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1205827516
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barnwell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barnwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barnwell works at Total Neurology Of Gulf Coast in Lake Jackson, TX. View the full address on Dr. Barnwell’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnwell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

