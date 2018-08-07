See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Southfield, MI
Dr. Lynda Piboon, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lynda Piboon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and Plainview Hospital.

Dr. Piboon works at Academic OB/GYN Clinic in Southfield, MI with other offices in Westbury, NY, Howard Beach, NY and Forest Hills, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Providence Nurse Midwives
    22255 Greenfield Rd Ste 352, Southfield, MI 48075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 849-3401
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    The Woman's Health Pavilion
    372 Post Ave Ste 106, Westbury, NY 11590 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 333-1444
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  3. 3
    Howard Beach Office
    8212 151st Ave, Howard Beach, NY 11414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 843-6300
  4. 4
    The Woman's Health Pavillion- Forest Hills/Queens, NY
    10933 71st Rd Ste 2G, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 263-1963
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital Syosset
  • Plainview Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies

    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Nippon Life Benefits
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 07, 2018
    She is sweet and caring when answering all your questions and concerns. I never felt more comfortable with a doctor than having her care for me during my pregnancies and the during delivery.
    Gina in Levittown, NY — Aug 07, 2018
    About Dr. Lynda Piboon, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1871807115
    Education & Certifications

    • St. John Providence Hospital Medical Center
    • Ross University School of Medicine
    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lynda Piboon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piboon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Piboon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Piboon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Piboon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piboon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piboon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piboon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

