Overview

Dr. Lynda Murff, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital.



Dr. Murff works at Champaign Dental Group in Nashville, TN with other offices in Hermitage, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.