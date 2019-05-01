Dr. Lynda Mosed-Vogel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mosed-Vogel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynda Mosed-Vogel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lynda Mosed-Vogel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Mosed-Vogel works at
Colon Rectal Specialists595 Barclay Cir Ste A, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 852-8020
Colon Rectal Specialists11051 Hall Rd Ste 210, Utica, MI 48317 Directions (586) 739-5220
Colon Rectal Specialists4967 Crooks Rd Ste 230, Troy, MI 48098 Directions (248) 385-0990Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr Vogel is direct, speaks quickly, gives you all of the options, writes them down and illustrates procedures for you to take with you. She has been my doctor for 1.5 years now and has performed 2 colonoscopies and 2 surgeries. She is a kind human and an excellent, experienced and thorough doctor.
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1740256486
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
