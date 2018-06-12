See All Dermatologists in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Lynda Kauls, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lynda Kauls, MD is a Dermatologist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.

Dr. Kauls works at Market Street Dermatology in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dermatitis and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    K & S Dermatology PC
    275 Market St Ste 215, Minneapolis, MN 55405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 746-4144

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 12, 2018
    Dr. hauls has not only been fantastic and knowledgeable for all our family's dermatology needs, she is kind, compassionate and has the best bedside manner! My daughter has lots of anxiety and Dr. Kauls worked through it in the most respectful way and then sent a handwritten note to tell her how proud she was and how she did great (freakout and all). The note brought tears to my eyes it was so thoughtful and positive. I can't recommend her highly enough.
    Nicole L in Minneapolis, MN — Jun 12, 2018
    About Dr. Lynda Kauls, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205841715
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Yale University
    Medical Education
    • Yale Univ Sch of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • BOSTON COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lynda Kauls, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kauls is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kauls has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kauls accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kauls has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kauls works at Market Street Dermatology in Minneapolis, MN. View the full address on Dr. Kauls’s profile.

    Dr. Kauls has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kauls on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kauls. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kauls.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kauls, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kauls appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

