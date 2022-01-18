Dr. Haver has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynda Haver, DPM
Overview
Dr. Lynda Haver, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Dr. Haver works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lynda Haver2802 E Euclid Ave, Des Moines, IA 50317 Directions (515) 263-0444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haver?
Intelligent, focused and efficient!
About Dr. Lynda Haver, DPM
- Podiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1831275767
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haver works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Haver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.