Dr. Lynda Gilliam, MD
Overview
Dr. Lynda Gilliam, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center, Huntsville Hospital and Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children.
Locations
Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart Midwives at Pensacola5153 N 9th Ave Ste 307, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 416-6384
Tennessee Valley OB/Gyn910 Adams St SE Ste 200, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-6512
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
- Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
A great doctor, kind and caring, seemed more like a friend than a doctor.
About Dr. Lynda Gilliam, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- Furman University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilliam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilliam accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Gilliam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilliam works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilliam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilliam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilliam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.