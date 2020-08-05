Overview

Dr. Lynda Dao, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Dao works at Craig Underset MD in Smyrna, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.