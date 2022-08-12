Dr. Lynda Adrig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adrig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynda Adrig, MD
Overview
Dr. Lynda Adrig, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They completed their residency with U Calif
Dr. Adrig works at
Locations
-
1
Portola Direct Primary Care3943 Irvine Blvd, Irvine, CA 92602 Directions (949) 855-7255
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adrig?
"Without a doubt the finest physician I have had in my 71 years. Always on time for our appointments. Dr. Adrig's caring, commonsense decisionmaking, follow through and level of rapid response is the epitome of a great concierge physician." "I was in a two-year post-surgery, post-Covid-19 tailspin when Dr. Adrig came to the rescue and managed my critical care emergency that put me back on my feet and on the road to a faster recovery." "As I face future surgeries I can think of no better physician to have in my corner."
About Dr. Lynda Adrig, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1568590388
Education & Certifications
- U Calif
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adrig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adrig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adrig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adrig works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Adrig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adrig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adrig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adrig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.