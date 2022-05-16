Dr. Foster has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynanne Foster, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lynanne Foster, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with United Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Foster works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Spine Orthopedic and Pain Surgical Partners12930 East Fwy, Houston, TX 77015 Directions (713) 330-3887Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
St. Joseph Medical Center in the Heights1917 Ashland St, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (832) 377-1900Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursdayClosedFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Long.p.nguyen M.d. P.A.4151 Southwest Fwy Ste 410, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (832) 301-9605
Hospital Affiliations
- United Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Foster?
Dr. Foster is a conscientious thorough physician. She listens and has the educational background that makes a great surgeon.
About Dr. Lynanne Foster, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1326059106
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foster works at
Dr. Foster has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.