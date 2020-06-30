Dr. Lynae Brayboy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brayboy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynae Brayboy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lynae Brayboy, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. They graduated from Temple School Of Medicine Saint Christopher Hospital Childrens and is affiliated with Women and Infants Hospital Of Rhode Island.
Locations
Wih Professional Billing101 Dudley St, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 274-1122MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Women and Infants Hospital Of Rhode Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Working with Dr. Brayboy for our fertility journey has been very rewarding. She has a great bedside manner and perfect for the role she plays in fertility and reproductive science. I highly recommend working with her. She is very intelligent, explains everything very patiently and makes sure you have all the information you need to make the right decision. We were at ease knowing she was our doctor.
About Dr. Lynae Brayboy, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Temple School Of Medicine Saint Christopher Hospital Childrens
- Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brayboy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brayboy accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Brayboy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brayboy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brayboy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brayboy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.