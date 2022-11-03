Overview

Dr. Lyn Knoblock, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Knoblock works at Southern Nevada Surgery Specialists in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.