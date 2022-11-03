Dr. Lyn Knoblock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knoblock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lyn Knoblock, MD
Overview
Dr. Lyn Knoblock, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Locations
Southern Nevada Surgery Specialists Ltd.10001 S Eastern Ave Ste 201, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 914-2420
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
October 9 2022 Dr. knoblock took out my gallbladder she is a wonderful doctor and did a great job I was very scared and she explained everything I would recommend her very highly.
About Dr. Lyn Knoblock, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1043290919
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- University of Nevada, Reno
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knoblock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knoblock accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knoblock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Knoblock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knoblock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knoblock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knoblock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.