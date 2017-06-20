Dr. Lyn Berutti, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berutti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lyn Berutti, DO
Overview
Dr. Lyn Berutti, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OSTEO MED.
Locations
Dynamic Life Health Center190 S Peytonville Ave Ste 110, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 912-1600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Not enough words to describe. Go see her! She drills down to the root cause of anyone's medical issue. How great is it that she is trained in traditional and functional medicine. Wish I would have know about her sooner...
About Dr. Lyn Berutti, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Currently Enrolled In American Academy Of a Anti-Aging an Functional Medicine
- University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
- UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OSTEO MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berutti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berutti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Berutti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berutti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berutti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berutti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.