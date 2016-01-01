Dr. Lyn Allee, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lyn Allee, DMD
Overview
Dr. Lyn Allee, DMD is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in Westlake, OH.
Dr. Allee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Deliberato Anthony DDS24600 Detroit Rd, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 925-5188
View All Accepted Carriers
- Guardian
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Allee?
About Dr. Lyn Allee, DMD
- Pediatric Dentistry
- English
- 1033231949
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allee works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Allee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.