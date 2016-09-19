Dr. Lyman Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lyman Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Lyman Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Locations
Raleigh Orthopaedic Therapy Services3001 Edwards Mill Rd, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (919) 781-5600
Raleigh Orthopaedic Clinic - Garner1325 Timber Dr E, Garner, NC 27529 Directions (919) 863-6808Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Smith is one of the best. He is totally honest with you, he gives you options and let you decided what is best for you. He cares and he said to me, 'I don't want you in pain." That's a caring Doctor.
About Dr. Lyman Smith, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Healthsouth
- U Virginia
- Duke U, School of Medicine
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
