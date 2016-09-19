Overview

Dr. Lyman Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Smith works at Raleigh Orthopedic Clinic in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Garner, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.