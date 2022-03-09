Dr. Lyle Workman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Workman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lyle Workman, MD
Dr. Lyle Workman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Walter Leon M.d. P.A.3120 Matlock Rd Ste 201, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 467-0889
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I take my grandson to Dr. Workman , as a RN of 30 years I have seen a lot and very nervous when it come to my 16 mo old grandson but I absolutely love and respect Dr. Workman. He listens, he’s patient ,he educates and most importantly he cares . My wait is never to long . I would highly recommend
- Pediatrics
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1346511714
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Dr. Workman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Workman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Workman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Workman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Workman.
