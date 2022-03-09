See All Pediatricians in Arlington, TX
Dr. Lyle Workman, MD

Pediatrics
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lyle Workman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.

Dr. Workman works at Walter Leon M.D. P.A. in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Walter Leon M.d. P.A.
    3120 Matlock Rd Ste 201, Arlington, TX 76015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 467-0889

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 09, 2022
    I take my grandson to Dr. Workman , as a RN of 30 years I have seen a lot and very nervous when it come to my 16 mo old grandson but I absolutely love and respect Dr. Workman. He listens, he’s patient ,he educates and most importantly he cares . My wait is never to long . I would highly recommend
    Sandra Woodberry Hulitt — Mar 09, 2022
    About Dr. Lyle Workman, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • English
    • 1346511714
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lyle Workman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Workman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Workman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Workman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Workman works at Walter Leon M.D. P.A. in Arlington, TX. View the full address on Dr. Workman’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Workman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Workman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Workman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Workman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

