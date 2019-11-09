Overview

Dr. Lyle Walsh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Walsh works at MUSC Health Primary Care in North Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.