Dr. Lyle Teska, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Teska works at Lyle R Teska MD in Richardson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.