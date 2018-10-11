Dr. Lyle Stillwater, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stillwater is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lyle Stillwater, MD
Overview
Dr. Lyle Stillwater, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 812 W Main St, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 732-3888
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stillwater?
Dr. Stillwater is very thorough, always concerned about his patients well-being and prescribes the appropriate medications to help you feel your "best" again. My family and I have gone to him for many years and I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Lyle Stillwater, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154339182
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stillwater has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stillwater accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stillwater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stillwater has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stillwater on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stillwater speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Stillwater. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stillwater.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stillwater, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stillwater appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.