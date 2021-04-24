Dr. Lyle Myers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lyle Myers, MD
Overview
Dr. Lyle Myers, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin and Baptist Health Floyd.
Dr. Myers works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Endocrinology3084 Lakecrest Cir Ste 100, Lexington, KY 40513 Directions (859) 639-1210
Baptist Health Medical Group Endocrinology1 Trillium Way Ste 111, Corbin, KY 40701 Directions (606) 523-8796
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Corbin
- Baptist Health Floyd
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I really like Dr. Meyers. He will listen and take as much time as I need. He is very knowledgeable and I think he really cares about me.
About Dr. Lyle Myers, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bethesda Medical Center
- Naval Hosp
- Naval Hosp
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Myers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Myers has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Myers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Myers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myers.
