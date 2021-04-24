Overview

Dr. Lyle Myers, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin and Baptist Health Floyd.



Dr. Myers works at Baptist Health Deaconess Medical Group in Lexington, KY with other offices in Corbin, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

