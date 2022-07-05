See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Boston, MA
Dr. Lyle Micheli, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (37)
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lyle Micheli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.

Dr. Micheli works at Boston Children's Hospital, Sports Medicine Division in Boston, MA with other offices in Waltham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boston Children's Hospital, Sports Medicine Division
    300 Longwood Ave Fl 2, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-3501
  2. 2
    Childrens Hospital Division of Sports Medicine
    319 Longwood Ave Ste 6, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-3501
  3. 3
    Orthopedic Center
    9 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA 02453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-6021

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boston Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Knee Dislocation
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Pain
Knee Dislocation
Internal Derangement of Knee

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Lyle Micheli, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 57 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1346273687
    Education & Certifications
Fellowship

    Fellowship
    • Berg-Sloat Traveling Fellow
    Residency
    • Harvard Combined Program
    Internship
    • University Hospitals of Cleveland
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard College
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
