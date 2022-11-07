See All Plastic Surgeons in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Lyle Leipziger, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (80)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Dr. Lyle Leipziger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Leipziger works at Lyle Leipziger MD in Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Liposuction
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Liposuction
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Liposuction Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 80 ratings
    Patient Ratings (80)
    5 Star
    (80)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 07, 2022
    Dr. Leipziger is the absolute best! I interviewed 3 different surgeons before I selected him, and I couldn't be happier with my decision. Unlike most other surgeons, he has good bedside manner, he is conservative and extremely caring and thoughtful. I am so happy with my results, and I am already recommending him to my family and friends!
    Ariel F. — Nov 07, 2022
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lyle Leipziger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leipziger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leipziger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leipziger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leipziger works at Lyle Leipziger MD in Great Neck, NY. View the full address on Dr. Leipziger’s profile.

    80 patients have reviewed Dr. Leipziger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leipziger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leipziger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leipziger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

