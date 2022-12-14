Dr. Lyle Hurwitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurwitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lyle Hurwitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lyle Hurwitz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pretoria - M.B. ChB. and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hurwitz works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Associates of Florida- Atlantis5401 S Congress Ave Ste 211, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 964-8221
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Ambetter
Amerihealth
Anthem
AvMed
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Commercial Insurance Company
CoreSource
Coventry Health Care
EmblemHealth
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Golden Rule
Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
Humana
Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
Medicaid
Medical Mutual of Ohio
Meritain Health
Molina Healthcare
MultiPlan
MVP Health Care
National Elevator
Neighborhood Health Plan
Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
POMCO Group
Tricare
UnitedHealthCare
WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Hurwitz for several years. He always takes his time with me, gives a thorough exam and actually seems to enjoy seeing his patients. Also, like the personal phone call from him, if needed. Staff is great.
About Dr. Lyle Hurwitz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans and Spanish
- 1467491977
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Carney Hospital
- Coronation and J.G. Strydom Hospitals
- University Of Pretoria - M.B. ChB.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hurwitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hurwitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Hurwitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hurwitz works at
Dr. Hurwitz has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain, and more.
Dr. Hurwitz speaks Afrikaans and Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurwitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurwitz, there are benefits to both methods.