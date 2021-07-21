Overview

Dr. Lyle Haskell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Allen, TX. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.



Dr. Haskell works at DR LYLE D. HASKELL, DPM in Allen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.